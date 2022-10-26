Hyderabad: ED begins probe into NTV Chowdary’s Jubilee Hills land scam

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation into a money laundering practice in land transactions, in the prime locality of Jubilee Hills in the city, on Wednesday.

According to a notice issued by the ED, the investigating agency found the appearance of the incumbent president of Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society Ltd on November 7 in connection with its investigation against the society’s former president and NTV founder T. Narendra Chowdary and others.

The ED ordered the society to provide information on “any kind of property transactions related to Plot 853F measuring 1,519 sq yds in the layout approved by the society”. It also asked for a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the committee with regard to the plot.

The ED also asked the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society Ltd to provide details of individuals who have been allotted plots, details of assets of the society along with mode and year of acquisition, details of properties allotted by the government and those taken back along with details of property allotted to other societies or companies by the society.

The plot was earlier allotted to Sirisha, who had settled in the United States several decades ago and never turned up to claim the land parcel. Meanwhile, the then president and secretary registered the plot to a person who identified herself as Sirisha and produced a voter ID card purported to have been issued by the Election Commission of India as identity proof.

It was alleged that the amount paid towards the stamp duty and registration fee was borne by the then-president. A few days after registration, ‘Sirisha’ executed a gift deed in favour of Srihari Rao who in turn sold the plot to the family of former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, revealed inquiry reports.

The present committee, approached the criminal courts at Nampally for re-opening of the case after the police stopped the equity stating that the dispute was civil in nature. The court has issued a summons to the parties concerned to appear before it.