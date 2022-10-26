Hyderabad: ‘Reopen DAV school with different management’, urge parents

Hyderabad: Parents of students at the BSD DAV Public School, Banjara Hills, urged the state government to reopen the school but with different management, in view of the students’ academics.

The parents said that they were given three options which included: shifting to a different school, a total refund of the fee paid, and a change in the management and staff, following the government’s decision to strip recognition of the school over the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl by the principal’s driver within the school premises.

Also Read SCB residents petition Hyderabad CP against road closure

According to parents, only one CBSE-affiliated school was among five options given to them for shifting their wards. “Out of five options, there is one CBSE-affiliated school but it charges Rs 2.20 lakh per annum which not all parents can afford. We are equally pained by the incident. As it is the middle of the academic year, we want the government to reopen the school but with different management and staff. Parents are planning to meet Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday on the issue,” a parent said.

According to media reports, the current management of the school will hold a meeting with the district education officer on Tuesday, to discuss the issue.