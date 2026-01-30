Hyderabad ED files complaint against ex-CISF officer for pension fraud

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against ex-Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI)/Ministerial staff, Roop Singh Meena of CISF, for embezzling over Rs 60 lakh in pension funds.

The Rangareddy Court took cognizance of the complaint on January 28, a release from the ED stated.

ED had undertaken the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Telangana police in 2023 against Roop Singh Meena, who was working at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad.

Roop Singh has been accused of diverting National Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution amounts belonging to CISF personnel to the NPS accounts of other serving and non-serving (resigned) CISF personnel.

He allegedly altered the bank account details of the Permanent Retirement Account Numbers and withdrew the misappropriated funds after making a request for premature withdrawals.

He was then serving as the head constable/clerk and was temporarily posted at the NPS Section of NISA, Hyderabad. He also possessed login credentials to access the NPS accounts of all employees under the Central Drawing and Disbursing Officer (CDDO) CISF NISA, Hyderabad.

Roop Singh allegedly embezzled Rs 60,26,321 in this way. The case was also subsequently taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, for investigation in June 2025.

The ED investigation has revealed that the accused used multiple bank accounts held in his own name as well as in the names of family members, friends, and other unrelated individuals to launder the siphoned-off NPS funds.

The proceeds of crime were then layered through multiple bank accounts before being transferred to his own bank accounts or being withdrawn in cash. Most of these funds were allegedly used for marriage expenses, medical treatment, clearing past debts, investment in a dairy business, and other personal expenses.

ED had previously attached Roop Singh’s movable and immovable properties worth Rs 80,626 under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).







