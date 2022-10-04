Hyderabad: Edu minister launches tailoring training centre for minorities

Hyderabad: Telangana Education minister, P Sabita Indra Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated a tailoring course training facility at Pahadishareef.

The facility for vulnerable women in the minorities was established by the Rachakonda police as part of its initiative in cooperation with the Rachakonda Security Council and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA)-Ranga Reddy district.

The programme aims to empower women and offer them the employability-enhancing skills and competencies they need to become self-employed and entrepreneurs.

Two months of classroom and hands-on instruction will be provided during the programme, which will be followed by a DRDA examination before the certification is granted. Shahi Exports Private Limited has increased their level of assistance by assigning a committed tutor to train the candidates.

“Addressing the gathering, chief guest, Sabitha Indra Reddy presided over the meeting and stated that she will extend her complete support towards progressive society specific to women. She expressed her happiness to see this part of the city making its way to join the mainstream of society and reassured her complete support,” the release read.