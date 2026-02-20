Hyderabad: Education dept superintendent held for Rs 70,000 NOC bribe

According to the ACB, Sridhar approached the Superintendent to process the application for school CBSE NOC certificate for the academic year 2026-2027

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 10:54 am IST
Sangeena Phaniraj (Right) was arrested by ACB for taking a bribe
Sangeena Phaniraj (Right) was arrested by ACB for taking a bribe

Hyderabad: Sangeena Phaniraj, the Superintendent at the Commissioner and Director School Education in Hyderabad was on Thursday, February 19, arrested by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by G Sridhar, a Senior Assistant at the office of the District Education Officer, Rangareddy.

According to the ACB, Sridhar approached the Superintendent to process the application for school CBSE NOC certificate for the academic year 2026-2027 and to forward the file to the higher authorities.

Add as a preferred source on Google

In an appeal to the public, the ACB said, “In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, you are requested to contact Anticorruption Bureau Telangana “Toll Free Number 1064″ for taking action as per law. You can also contact through WhatsApp (9440446106)”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 10:54 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button