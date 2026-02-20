Hyderabad: Education dept superintendent held for Rs 70,000 NOC bribe

Hyderabad: Sangeena Phaniraj, the Superintendent at the Commissioner and Director School Education in Hyderabad was on Thursday, February 19, arrested by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by G Sridhar, a Senior Assistant at the office of the District Education Officer, Rangareddy.

According to the ACB, Sridhar approached the Superintendent to process the application for school CBSE NOC certificate for the academic year 2026-2027 and to forward the file to the higher authorities.

Sangeena Phaniraj, Superintendent (General) O/o. the Commissioner & Director School Education Saifabad, Hyderabad was caught by the Telangana #ACB officials, when he demaned and acpeted the #bribe amount of Rs 70,000/- from the complainant through G.Sridhar, Seinor Asstist, O/o.… pic.twitter.com/bHlPKW1RRe — ACB Telangana (@TelanganaACB) February 19, 2026

In an appeal to the public, the ACB said, “In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, you are requested to contact Anticorruption Bureau Telangana “Toll Free Number 1064″ for taking action as per law. You can also contact through WhatsApp (9440446106)”