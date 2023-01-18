Hyderabad: EFLU to join hands with Uruguay universities

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) will be collaborating with the Embassy of Uruguay, New Delhi and the universities of the South American country.

The deputy chief of mission in the Embassy of Uruguay, Guillermo Laurenza visited the EFLU on Tuesday and held a discussion with the university authorities to explore the possibilities of entering into an MoU.

Collaboration in the areas of promotion of literature and language studies in Hispanic studies, translation of literary texts into Indian languages, scholar-in-residence programme, teacher training for English language teachers and programmes for developing proficiency in English for professionals from Uruguay were discussed in the meeting.

They further discussed taking initiatives like faculty and student exchange programmes and sharing resources in the form of books and films from Uruguay to promote academic collaborations.

Visitor dignitary went around the campus and met the students of the department of Spanish and held discussions on wide-ranging issues with the academic administrators.