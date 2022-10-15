Hyderabad: Egyptian man held for smuggling gold at airport

Hyderabad: An Egyptian passenger who was smuggling gold into the city was caught by customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday.

The Egyptian passenger arrived at the Hyderabad international (RGIS) airport from Kuwait and was intercepted by the customs officials who found a gold chain of 500 grams and six bangles of 302 grams concealed in the bag. The total weight of gold is 802 grams valued at Rs. 41.86 lakh. The gold was seized.

In a separate case the customs officials seized Saudi Riyal 1 lakh equivalent to Rs. 21.70 lakh from a Hyderabad man who attempted to smuggle the foreign currency to Sharjah by concealing it in his handbag. The foreign currency was seized under Section 11 of Customs Act 1962.