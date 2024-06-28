Hyderabad: Eight MMTS trains cancelled till July 6

According to an official press release issued on Friday, June 28, the trains have been cancelled due to operational reasons

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways has cancelled eight MMTS trains operating from Medchal, Lingampalli, and Secunderabad from Saturday, June 29 to July 6.

Train numbers and routes of the cancelled trains are as follows:

Train no 47222 Medchal – Lingampalli
Train no 47225 Lingampalli – Medchal
Train no 47235 Medchal – Secunderabad
Train no 47236 Secunderabad – Medchal
Train no 47237 Medchal – Secunderabad
Train no 47238 Secunderabad – Medchal
Train no 47242 Medchal – Secunderabad
Train no 47245 Secunderabad – Medchal

