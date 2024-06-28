Hyderabad: Eight MMTS trains cancelled till July 6

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways has cancelled eight MMTS trains operating from Medchal, Lingampalli, and Secunderabad from Saturday, June 29 to July 6.

According to an official press release issued on Friday, June 28, the trains have been cancelled due to operational reasons.

Train numbers and routes of the cancelled trains are as follows:



Train no 47222 Medchal – Lingampalli

Train no 47225 Lingampalli – Medchal

Train no 47235 Medchal – Secunderabad

Train no 47236 Secunderabad – Medchal

Train no 47237 Medchal – Secunderabad

Train no 47238 Secunderabad – Medchal

Train no 47242 Medchal – Secunderabad

Train no 47245 Secunderabad – Medchal