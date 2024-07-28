Hyderabad: Elderly man found dead in shop at Begum Bazaar

Hyderabad: A 72-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons in Begum Bazaar on Saturday night, July 27.

The victim – Mohd Hameed – was a resident of Moghalpura in Old City and ran a rechargeable battery repair shop at Feelkhana.

Hameed would open his shop located on the first floor of a building in Feelkhana at 3 pm every day and close down by 3 am.

When Hakeem did not return home on Saturday night, his son Mohd Khaleel got worried. He came to the shop and found his father’s body with head injuries.

On information, the Begum Bazaar police reached the spot and conducted an enquiry. Senior officials of the police department visited the scene. The police are verifying the footage of the CCTV cameras to find the assailants and arrest them.