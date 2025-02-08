Hyderabad: Elderly man murdered over property dispute, one held

Hyderabad: An 86-year-old elderly was stabbed to death by his grandson allegedly over a property dispute in Hyderabad’s Punjagutta on Friday, February 7.
The accused has been identified as Keerthi Teja, 29 who is a businessman.
According to reports, an argument broke out between the accused and the victim, Chandrashekhar Janardhan over a property share among the family members in their residence in Hyderabad’s Punjagutta when the incident occurred.
During the argument, the accused grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim fatally resulting in severe injuries.
Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took accused into the custody.
A case has been registered and further investigations is ongoing.