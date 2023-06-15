Hyderabad: Woman dies in road accident at Mirchowk

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman who was crushed by a school bus at Mirchowk died after allegedly being denied admission to two different hospitals in the city.

The woman Tasneem Kauser aged around 50 years, a resident of Mandi Mir Alam, was walking on the road to go to her house when a speeding private bus belonging to a school hit her.

Tasneem was crushed between the bus and an auto rickshaw parked on the road.

Thread – How a life would have been saved-



What Happened at Mir Chowk?



An elderly lady went to buy vegetables and while she was returning to home (by walk) she was hit by a school bus at around 17:10 hrs at Inayath jung Dewdi Ashoorkhana, Near Lohe ki Kaman. ++ pic.twitter.com/Q9x5hdjzRJ — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) June 15, 2023

According to the First Information Report (FIR), issued by the Mir Chowk police station, Tasneem Kauser, on June 13, was walking on the road near Lohe ki Kaman, at 5 pm, when the driver of Dilsukhnagar Public School bus, driving in a rash and negligent manner hit her.

“The woman fell down on the autorickshaw parked on the road and fell unconscious. She was rushed to Durru Shevar Hospital where doctors reportedly refused to admit her citing her critical condition,” the FIR stated.

“She was later rushed to Princess Esra Hospital where again the doctors reportedly refused to admit and directed the family to shift to Osmania General Hospital. At Osmania General Hospital, the doctors declared brought dead,” it added.

The driver identified as Yadi Reddy was arrested after a case was booked against him.

The video of the accident captured on the closed circuit cameras nearby went viral on social media platforms.