Hyderabad: Election authorities begin removal of political posters

Hyderabad: The election authorities in various districts across the state, in addition to Hyderabad and Secunderabad, have initiated the process of removing posters and banners featuring political leaders.

Under the supervision of election officials, efforts are underway to clear the city of banners, posters, and flexes displaying images of political leaders.

It is reported that during the ongoing campaign in both cities, thousands of election staff members have been engaged in the cleanup process, including the removal of banners and posters.

The enforcement of the model code of conduct has been put into action in light of the upcoming state assembly elections.

According to the code of conduct, images and symbols of political leaders cannot be displayed without prior permission from the Election Commission.

Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, has highlighted that, as per the regulations of the Election Commission of India, posters featuring political parties or leaders are not permitted on government property. Action will be taken against those who violate these rules.

Efforts to remove publicity materials related to political gatherings and other such events are also being undertaken in different parts of the city.

It has been made clear that, to display the names or images of political leaders until the elections, permission from the relevant election official is mandatory.

Failure to obtain this permission could result in action against the publisher and the political leaders themselves.