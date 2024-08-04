Hyderabad: Embarrassment at police press conference after accused says he was framed

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at a press conference organized by the Humayunnagar police on Sunday when an alleged offender claimed the police had framed him in a case in public.

The accused, Sahel Fardeen Khan, against whom 17 cases were previously registered in different police stations in Hyderabad, was produced before the media at a press meet held by G Chandra Mohan, DCP (South West) Hyderabad.

As the press meet began, Fardeen Khan, who was hooded, started shouting ‘ganja puche tu ladia hovie, yeh case mein book kardiyeh’, prompting the police to drag him out of the hall. While going out, he asked the policemen to allow him to speak saying, “Bolne diyoh sahib, galat kareso,” he said.

Commotion prevailed at a press conference organized by the Humayunnagar police on Sunday, August 4, when an alleged offender claimed the police had framed him in a case. pic.twitter.com/H9LodPQVf4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 4, 2024

The Hyderabad police officials were dumb stuck over the nuisance created by the offender in the presence of media personnel. The Humayunnagar police later clarified Fardeen Khan is a notorious offender with 19 cases booked against him.

Also Read Hyderabad: 5 held for transporting over 800 kgs of ganja worth Rs 3 crore

G Chandra Mohan, DCP (south west) said on Friday night, one person Srimath Kumar (24), came to have food along with his friends in a car at Asifnagar road when Fardeen Khan and six others named Aijaz Qureshi, Nerati Prashanth, K Sai, P Rajashekar, Mohd Khaleel, G Abhilash Mohan and a juvenile came and robbed him of two cell phones and gold ornaments.

A special team of the police nabbed them and recovered an Apple iphone, a gold chain, a knife and a two wheeler. Aijaz Qureshi is involved in one property offence in Raidurgam and Prashanth in two offences in the city.