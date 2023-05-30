Hyderabad emerges as a hub for Civil Services success

Hyderabad: In recent years, Hyderabad has established itself as a distinguished education center, and now it is gaining recognition as a new hub for candidates clearing the civil services examinations. This achievement is evident in the results of the 2021-22 exams, where 46 candidates from the state have created history by securing ranks and four of them were ranked under 50. Telangana has consistently produced the country’s highest-ranking candidates in the civil services examinations since 2017.

Traditionally, parents and students in Hyderabad primarily focused on careers in medicine, engineering, and sought higher education or employment opportunities abroad in countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Australia. Alternatively, they preferred to work in the IT industry in India. However, as awareness about civil services grew, its importance and potential for making a positive impact on society became more evident. Consequently, an increasing number of young people are now stepping forward to serve in the IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other 24 All India Civil Services.

Previously, Hyderabad lacked reputable coaching centers for civil services, leading many aspiring candidates to relocate to Delhi for coaching. However, the success rate was often low, with students from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan dominating the top ranks. In recent years, Telangana has made significant strides and is now counted among the leading states in civil services success.

Experts attribute these achievements to substantial changes that have taken place over the past four years. D Anudeep, who secured the top rank in the 2017 civil services examination nationwide and hails from Metpally in Karimnagar district, currently serves as the Collector of Bhadradari in Kottagudem district. He stated that previously, people had limited awareness of the roles and accomplishments of IAS and IPS officers.

However, now there is a growing awareness within society, largely due to the internet’s role in disseminating information. The availability of online resources has made the preparation process more accessible to candidates. Furthermore, Hyderabad has witnessed the establishment of high-quality coaching centers, prompting students to pay greater attention to civil services. As a result, students from Hyderabad and the Telugu states are now competing with their counterparts from northern Indian states.