Hyderabad engineering college firing: 10-year jail term of convict upheld

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the 10-year jail term awarded to a student convicted of shooting at an engineering college mate on the campus in Hyderabad in 2007.

The High Court judge, Justice E.V. Venugopal, upheld the jail term awarded to the student, Umeedullah Khan, by the first additional metropolitan sessions judge, Hyderabad, in 2013.

Firing in engineering college in Hyderabad in 2007

In the incident that took place on April 21, 2007, Umeedullah Khan, a student of Deccan College of Engineering and Technology, took his father’s revolver and fired at his college mate, Mukrram Ali, on the campus.

He was later caught by other students and security personnel of then-MLA Afsar Khan.

During the investigation, it was claimed that the incident took place due to personal rivalry between the two.

After the trial, the additional metropolitan sessions judge awarded a 10-year jail sentence in 2013.

Motive was proven in court, says HC

During the hearing, Khan raised an objection, arguing that there was a lack of independent witnesses presented by the prosecution. He also raised technical issues related to the investigation process and documentation.

Rejecting the objections, the HC judge said that the prosecution had established the motive behind the crime and the sequence of events that led to the incident in April 2007.

Dismissing the appeal made by Umeedullah Khan, the HC judge stated that since the motive was proven in court, the sentence could not be set aside.