Students of engineering college in Hyderabad demand holidays due to summer heat

Hyderabad: Several students of an engineering college in Hyderabad staged a protest demanding holidays due to the summer heat.

The students of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) staged a protest demanding the management to declare holidays.

Students raise slogans outside engineering college in Hyderabad

The students were seen raising slogans outside the college campus. They chanted ‘we want holidays’ slogans.

So far, the management has not declared any holidays.

The demand for holidays arose due to the prevailing summer heat in Hyderabad.

Summer heat in Hyderabad

For the past few weeks, Hyderabad has been experiencing intense summer heat due to a surge in the maximum temperature in the city.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

In addition to Shaikpet, Golconda, Asifnagar, and Bahadurpura also witnessed maximum temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius.

Although the IMD has forecasted a temperature dip in the city due to expected rainfall in the next few days, the students of the engineering college in the city are still demanding holidays.