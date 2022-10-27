Hyderabad: Engineering girl student dies by suicide

Hyderabad: An engineering girl student died by suicide on Thursday. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling in her hostel room in Petbasheerabad.

The girl who was a student in engineering third year took the extreme when none of her roommates was present in the hostel on Thursday afternoon.

When her roommates return to the hostel, they found the body hanging from the ceiling. They alerted the staff who called the police.

The preliminary investigation of the case revealed that she skipped a class in the morning too. The reason behind her suicide is yet to be known.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.