Hyderabad: Engineering Student falls to death from hostel building

Published: 24th July 2022 2:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old engineering student died after falling from the second floor of a hostel building in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred late Saturday night at the Lakshmi Durga women’s hostel in B.N. Reddy Nagar under Vanasthalipuram police station limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The student, who was talking to her friends while sitting on railings, lost balance and fell on the ground, police said quoting the ey-witnesses.

She sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The body was later shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

The girl was a third-year student at the Sri Dattha engineering college at Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district. Her family stays in the Uppal area of the city.

Due to the long distance from her house to the college, she was staying in the hostel.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

