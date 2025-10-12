Hyderabad engineering student hangs self after struggling with studies

She was a B Tech first-year student at a private college in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th October 2025 6:19 pm IST
Hyderabad suicide
J Keerthana was found hanging at her home

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old Hyderabad engineering student allegedly died by suicide as she was unable to understand the lessons taught in class and was homesick.

J Keerthana from Hanmakonda district was a B Tech first-year student at a private college in Hyderabad.

She often called her parents, expressing distress about being unable to follow the lecturers.

Her family decided to change her college and asked her to come home.

On Friday, she was found hanging at her home by her father. He rushed his daughter to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead.

