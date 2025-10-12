Hyderabad engineering student hangs self after struggling with studies

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old Hyderabad engineering student allegedly died by suicide as she was unable to understand the lessons taught in class and was homesick.

J Keerthana from Hanmakonda district was a B Tech first-year student at a private college in Hyderabad.

She often called her parents, expressing distress about being unable to follow the lecturers.

Her family decided to change her college and asked her to come home.

On Friday, she was found hanging at her home by her father. He rushed his daughter to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead.