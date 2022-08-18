Hyderabad: Ensure smooth conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi, says CV Anand

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday asked officials to ensure smooth conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be observed between August 31 to September 9.

Anand stressed on the need for coordination among police teams through out the festival. The commissioner also emphasised on proper CCTV coverage of pandals across Hyderabad.

He urged the peace committees to to draft young people to tackle misleading social media posts during the festival.

The city police chief further stressed on the need to comply with court orders regarding idol immersion during the festival.

In the review meeting held at the office auditorium, at ICCC- Banjara hills, GHMC commissioner SR Lokesh Kumar said, “Road repair works, illumination, and other civic works are being taken up on the procession route. The point of contact, stationed officers at each location will be shared to all the stakeholders.”

He further briefed the attendees regarding number of cranes and additional employees deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.