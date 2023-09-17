Hyderabad: Erik Solheim hails KTR for building solar-roof cycling track

Hyderabad: Former Norwegian minister and prominent environmentalist, Erik Solheim lauded Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao for constructing a solar roof cycling track near the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad city.

Former executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and founder of the Green Belt and Road Institute is currently on his official visit to Hyderabad and took a trial run at the track with Special Cheif Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, Arvind Kumar on Sunday.

While taking to X.com (formerly Twitter) Erik Solheim hailed the government-initiated development and wrote, “Wonderful! Hyderabad Solar Roof Cycling Track Telangana’s dynamic leader, @KTRBRS, saw a tweet I made showcasing such a track in Korea. He asked people if this could be done in India. In the next few days, the tracks will open. So glad to try to run with @arvindkumar_ias (sic).”

In response to Erik’s post, KTR expressed his gratitude towards him and replied, “Many thanks, Erik. I’m looking forward to the formal inauguration in about a week.”

The 23-km three-lane track would connect Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy and another 14.5 km stretch from Kollur to Narsingi.

Parking spots, security cameras, bike docking and rental stations, food courts, water fountains, restrooms, and simple bicycle repair shops are the facilities available at the track.

The solar roof panels will segregate bicycles from main traffic, boosting safety and shielding them from the sun, rain, and other weather conditions in addition to generating sustainable energy.