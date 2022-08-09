Hyderabad: EV charging and biodiesel filling stations launched at RGIA

With 30KW, it has the capacity to charge a four-wheeler from empty to full in just one hour.

Published: 9th August 2022
Hyderabad: Electric vehicle charging points have been launched at the main car park and a Bio-Diesel filling station at the public transportation center (PTC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

A press release on Tuesday informed said that the charging stations can be used by all EV users.

With 30KW, it has the capacity to charge a four-wheeler from empty to full in just one hour. Moreover, the charging station app can be used by both android and apple mobile devices.

The airport plans to launch a biodiesel filling station soon. An alternative to diesel, biodiesel runs on a conventional, unmodified diesel engine. It produces  80% lesser CO2(Carbon Dioxide) and almost 100% lesser SO2 (Sulphur Dioxide) emissions, the release said.

