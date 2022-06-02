Hyderabad: EV charging facility set up at 32 railway stations

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) Secunderabad Division has awarded a contract of install E-Vehicle charging stations at 32 of the division’s major railway stations.

E-mobility is a critical step toward environmental sustainability since it cuts carbon emissions and enhances quality of life while also requiring less maintenance. The introduction of charging connections for automobiles at the train station will give additional conveniences to passengers as the use of electric vehicles continues to grow.

As a result, the Secunderabad Division has launched a first-of-its-kind programme to provide electric car charging stations at 32 locations across its jurisdiction. Nampally station has been the first to offer such a service. In addition to delivering a valuable passenger benefit, the programme will generate revenue for the airport.

South Central Railway’s General Manager (In-Charge), Arun Kumar Jain, praised the Secunderabad Division officials for taking this step toward environmental preservation. He noted that Indian Railways has continually taken various steps aimed at guaranteeing sustainable mass transportation while also assuring a green environment and clean energy, and that this is yet another significant step in that regard.

32 Railway stations are Hyderabad, Begumpet, Hi-Tech City, Warangal, Parli Vaijnath, Khammam, Dornakal, Tandur, Jammikunta, Bidar, Mancherial, Vikarabad, Chittapur, Kazipet, Bhadrachalam Road, Bellampalli, Jangaon, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Madhira, Bhongir, Latur Road, Bhalki, Fathenagar, Ghatkesar, Lakdikapul, Mahbubabad, Necklace Road, Sanjeevaiah Park, Seram, and Zahirabad.