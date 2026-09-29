For some people, collecting is more than a hobby. It is a way of keeping childhood memories alive, discovering rare finds and connecting with people who share the same interests.

This October, Hyderabad will bring collectors together for The Hyderabad Collectibles Show, a one day event featuring Pokémon cards, diecast cars, figures, comics and more.

The event will be held on October 4, 2026, from 11 am to 7 pm at Aroma of Dakshin Banquet Hall, Khajaguda, Hyderabad.

A paradise for collectors

Whether you grew up collecting Pokémon cards, love miniature cars or enjoy pop culture figures and comics, there will be plenty to explore at the show.

Visitors can browse collections featuring Pokémon trading cards, TCG, diecast cars, figures, comics and other collectibles. The event will also bring vendors and collectors together, giving enthusiasts an opportunity to discover interesting pieces and meet others who share their passion.

For those who enjoy hunting for unusual finds, the show could be a fun opportunity to explore different types of collectibles under one roof.

More than just shopping

The Hyderabad Collectibles Show is being presented as a community event rather than just a marketplace. Visitors can interact with fellow collectors, meet vendors and take part in activities and giveaways planned during the event.

The organisers are also highlighting the experience of discovering rare finds and learning more about the collecting community.

Rules visitors should know

There are a few important guidelines to keep in mind before visiting.

Pokémon cards can be traded inside the venue, but diecast cars cannot be traded or sold. Visitors are also requested not to touch the display cars, as many collectibles may be valuable or delicate.

Unauthorised sales and trades are not allowed outside the areas designated by the organisers.

Visitors are advised to carry smaller bags and avoid bringing large ones. Bags may be checked or sealed for security purposes.

Something for families too

The event also has facilities for families. A dedicated children’s play area will be available on the third floor, while food and beverages can be found at the restaurant on the first floor.

Visitors are requested to follow instructions from staff and volunteers to help keep the event safe and comfortable.

Walk in tickets available

Those who decide to attend at the last minute can also purchase walk in tickets through Sort My Scene. The organisers have stated that cash will not be accepted for entry tickets, so visitors should use the designated ticketing platform.

With Pokémon cards, diecast cars, figures, comics and other collectibles bringing the hobby to life, the event could offer Hyderabad’s collectors a chance to discover something new, meet fellow enthusiasts and spend a day surrounded by the things they love.