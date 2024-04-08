Hyderabad: Ex-BRS MLA’s son held in Punjagutta road accident case

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police have arrested Raheel Shakil, son of ex-MLA Bodhan Aamir Shakil, from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Raheel had arrived from Dubai and was taken into custody in connection with a road accident case that took place last year.

According to the Punjagutta police, Raheel rammed his car into barricades while under the influence of alcohol in front of Praja Bhavan in December 2023.

Raheel had fled to Dubai and another person was presented as the accused before the police. However, the cover-up eventually came to light and an inspector at the Punjagutta police station was suspended over his alleged collusion with Shakil to cover up the matter.

Ex-MLA Aamir Shakil is cited as an accused in the case along with other relatives who helped Raheel escape to Dubai.