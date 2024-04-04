Accident case: Telangana HC quashes look-out notice on ex-BRS MLA’s son

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, April 4, quashed the lookout notice issued against ex-BRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir’s son Raheel Amir alias Sahil in a car crash case from December 24, 2023.

Sahil filed a plea in the High Court urging it to quash the notices issued by the state police. His counsel vouched to the court that Sahil will come back to India and cooperate with the probe if the notice is quashed.

The HC bench, considering Sahil’s request, suspended the notice. It ordered him to surrender to the police by April 19.

Aamir Shakil was also named as accused of allegedly attempting to cover up the accident involving his son and later facilitating his escape to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sahil was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his luxury BMW car into barriers near Praja Bhavan in December 2023.

Punjagutta police inspector Durga Rao was suspended in February 2024 for allegedly colluding with Sahil to protect him from the consequences of his actions.

However, Raheel fled to Dubai, and another person was presented as the accused before the police. The police have taken action against those attempting to obstruct their investigation and help Sahil evade arrest.

