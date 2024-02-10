Relief for ex-BRS MLA Shakeel, Telangana HC asks cops not to arrest him

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, February 9, has suspended the lookout circulars issued against BRS former MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir and two other accused in the case involving a BMW car crashing into the barricades of the Praja Bhavan, Begumpet in December 2023.

The judge has directed the police not to arrest the accused in the case but asked them to return to Hyderabad from Dubai and keep themselves available to the investigators.

The accused fled to Dubai immediately after the police got wind of their role in the case.

According to the police, Shakil’s son Raheel Aamir caused the accident in an inebriated condition, and two inspectors of police were arrested for colluding with the former MLA and trying to hush up the case by showing an unconnected man, the driver, as responsible for the accident.

Representing the former MLA, advocate B Vivekananda, contended that the police were being “unjust.”

He stated that the police planned to arrest the accused upon their arrival in Hyderabad by using the LOC, even though the case only involved damage to a road barricade and did not cause harm to anyone, which he said, according to the law, does not warrant arrests.

“However, the police are reportedly arresting even department personnel in the case,” he added.

In response, the public prosecutor, Palle Nageswara Rao, argued that the case was serious as the accused allegedly involved police in a conspiracy.

The Public Prosecutor stated that involving innocent people in a case is a grave matter and the investigation cannot move forward without questioning the main accused.

The judge ordered the accused to cooperate with the police whenever they were required to do so.