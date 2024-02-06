Hyderabad: Police on lookout for BRS ex-MLA Shakeel in son’s accident case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police on Tuesday, February 6, issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against former BRS MLA from Bodhan, Shakeel Amir, as part of an accident case at Punjagutta on December 24, 2023.

The former MLA allegedly tried to mislead the investigation into the car crash involving his son, Raheel Amir, by implicating his driver, Abdul Asif, with the help of the then Punjagutta Station House Officer (SHO) Durga Rao and other police officials.

Durga Rao was suspended for his alleged role in shielding Raheel and was subsequently arrested on Monday, February 5 from Andhra Pradesh.

Raheel Amir, the accused, is reported to have escaped to Dubai after the car accident.

27-year-old Raheel was driving a BMW car with three companions when the car crashed into an iron barricade near Praja Bhavan. Although no injuries were reported, Sahil attempted to shift the blame to 27-year-old Asif, who was not present at the scene and time of the incident.

Another police officer, Bodhan Circle Inspector (CI) Prem Kumar, was also arrested on January 28 in connection with the case. He was suspected of helping Raheel flee to Dubai.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, DCP Vijaykumar said that the former MLA also escaped to Dubai along with his son.

“There is evidence that police personnel helped the culprits. Cases have been filed against a total of 16 people in connection with this case,” he said.

The DCP further said that there were reports alleging that Raheel Amir also found help to escape from another accident case from March 2022 in Jubilee Hills, where a child lost his life.

“We will investigate this case as well. The trail regarding this case is currently happening in the court,” he added.

What is a Look Out Circular (LoC)

A Look Out Circular (LOC) is a circular letter used by authorities in India to check whether a travelling person is wanted by the police.

It may be used at immigration checks at international borders such as airports or sea ports.

The purpose of an LOC is to track and/or detain a wanted individual and prevent them from leaving or entering the country. An LOC is usually issued by the police, intelligence agencies, or other government agencies authorized by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It contains the identification parameters of the individual, such as name, father’s name, date of birth, and passport number, to help law enforcement authorities catch absconding criminals or accused individuals.