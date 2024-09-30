Hyderabad: Ex-Congressman Bakka Judson posts ‘RB-X’ posters at Secretariat, GHMC office

Hyderabad: Former Congress leader Bakka Judson, who was expelled for differing with chief minister A Revanth Reddy and also for persistently criticising him, grabbed the eyeballs of onlookers at Hussain Sagar on Monday, when he pasted the poster of ‘RB-X’ right outside the gates of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat complex and GHMC head office.

The ‘RB-X’ is typically a demarcation for marking illegal structures built on the riverbed of the Musi River.

Posting a video of the maverick yet courageous act on X, Judson stated that since the Secretariat and the GHMC office were both built in the buffer-zone of Hussain Sagar, these structures were also liable to be demolished.

Bakka Judson also tagged Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) commissioner AV Ranganath in his post, to take action, as in, demolishing those structures.

Interestingly though, ‘RB’ stands for the riverbed and not the buffer-zone demarcation, say officials (not HYDRA) making demarcations on the illegal structures along the Musi riverbed.

Recently Judson has also approached the national human rights commission (NHRC) last week, holding chief minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the violation of human rights, by conducting demolition of the houses of poor people in Sangareddy, Hyderabad, and Mahabubnagar.