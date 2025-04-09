Hyderabad ex-postmaster gets 2 yr RI for Rs 79.79L fraud

Hyderabad: The special judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, has sentenced Kolla Ramakotaiah, then Sub-Post Master, MIG Colony, Sub-Post Office, BHEL, RC Puram, to two years’ Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 80,000 in a case of misappropriating public funds.

The CBI had registered the instant case on December 15, 2008, on the basis of a written complaint given by the assistant director, postal service, office of the Post Master General, Hyderabad.

It was alleged that the accused, Kolla Ramakotaiah, during the period between 2003 and 2007, cheated the postal department to the tune of Rs 79.79 lakh by misappropriating the cash deposits made by various account holders into their accounts. He allegedly made entries in the Pass Books only and not in the Postal Records.

After the completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on April 30, 2010, against the accused. The court, after trial, held the accused guilty and sentenced him.