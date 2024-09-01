Hyderabad: Excise officials shut down ‘Tonique’ liquor mart

Hyderabad: The Telangana prohibition and excise department closed the Tonique liquor shop in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, September 1. The Tonique liquor shop in Jubilee Hills was shut after its two-year elite liquor license expired.

The license period had ended and the application of the management for renewal of the license was rejected. Hence the establishment is being closed down, said the department.

The establishment had earlier been raided by the commercial taxes department and prohibition and excise department for violation of certain regulations.

The prohibition and excise department has launched an audit of a liquor shop, revealing a stock valued at Rs 1.5 crore. “The stock will be redirected to some other liquor outlet as per rules,” said the release.