Hyderabad: Exhibition on natural dyes from October 6-9

Hyderabad: The India Handmade Collective (IHMC)is all set to conduct its third edition of S.A.L.T. Stories An Exclusive Natural Dye Handmade Exhibition in “Our Sacred Space” in Secunderabad from October 6 -9.

In a release on Wednesday, the IHMC said that the exhibition will be a curated collection of handicrafts created by artisans with sustainability.

“There will be hands-on workshops on ‘Natural Dyeing’, ‘Hand-Spinning’, ‘Coconut Shell Crafts’ along with cultural events and a talk on ‘Sustainable Clothing’ by Shri Ananthoo from Chennai,” the release said.

The exhibition will display Bengal Muslin, Jamdani, Kowdhi Art, Kaala Cotton, Lambadi Embroidery Art and a wide range of hues and shades natural dyes can create. “There will be a variety of garments and fabric for men, women and kids as well as other handmade stuff,” the release said.

For registrations and queries, contact: 7338883074/75.