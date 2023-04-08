Hyderabad: Experts warn of hot summer due to pause in rainfall

Published: 8th April 2023
Telangana records negligible rainfall in February, harsh summer ahead
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has predicted very dry and hot days ahead. The city’s already high temperatures may rise even further without any rain, making it difficult for people to leave during the day.

With the last of the spring rain over, daytime temperatures could reach 36 degrees Celsius, said IMD-H.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society, night time temperatures would soar upto 23 degrees Celsius, although it is anticipated that some districts like Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, and Mancherial will receive very light to moderate rains over the course of the next three days.

