Hyderabad faces surge in air pollution amid Diwali celebrations

Hyderabad: The city has recently experienced a significant deterioration in air quality, reaching alarming levels during the Diwali celebrations.

Over the past 72 hours, the air quality in the city has deteriorated sharply, attributed largely to the extensive use of firecrackers.

According to data released by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, this year’s air pollution has increased by 10% compared to last year, with specific areas like Kapra, Bollarum, Patancheru, Somajiguda, and Sanathnagar being particularly affected.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has soared to 171, well above the acceptable limit of 60. In some neighbourhoods, readings were even more concerning: Somajiguda recorded an AQI of 105, while New Malakpet reached a staggering 335.

The presence of hazardous particulate matter (PM2.5) has been noted, with levels peaking at 475 at the U.S. Consulate observatory and similarly high readings in other areas.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board has reported that air quality is expected to remain poor, with ongoing health risks for vulnerable populations.

Effects of air pollution on human health

Air pollution has profound and far-reaching effects on human health, impacting nearly every organ in the body. The primary pathway for exposure is through the respiratory system, where inhaled pollutants can lead to inflammation and oxidative stress.

These reactions can initiate or exacerbate a range of health issues, including respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Short-term exposure to high levels of air pollution can trigger acute symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness, while long-term exposure is linked to more severe conditions such as lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes.

Children and vulnerable populations are particularly at risk. For instance, studies have shown that air pollution can hinder lung development in children, leading to long-term health consequences that persist into adulthood.

Additionally, pregnant women exposed to polluted air may experience adverse outcomes such as low birth weight and preterm births.

The World Health Organization has classified air pollution as a significant risk factor for various diseases, including diabetes and cognitive impairments like Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, the economic burden of air pollution is substantial. It contributes to increased healthcare costs due to hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses and other pollution-related diseases.

In regions with high pollution levels, the incidence of premature deaths attributable to air quality issues is alarmingly high.