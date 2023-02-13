Hyderabad: Fake ‘Baba’ held for luring, marrying women ‘to cure diseases’

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday arrested a man who claimed to be a baba, and promised to cure an 18-year-old of her chronic disease by marrying her.

Hafiz Pasha, a ‘baba’ from Nellore, was approached by the parents of a woman who has been suffering from mental illness for over three years.

Hafiz pasha told them that she was possessed and her condition was serious and also scared them by predicting that she would die soon.

He convinced them over a long period of treatment that she would be cured of the disease only if she married him.

Worried kin agreed to the proposal and made arrangements for the wedding at a function hall at Toli Chowki on Friday.

But when the baba did not turn up for the wedding the woman’s relatives grew suspicious and on enquiries learned that he had cheated on several women earlier.

Police have discovered that there are 13 cases registered against Hafeez Pasha in different police stations in Nellore while it was reportedly found that he had earlier married seven other women on the pretext of curing them of their ailments.

The Langarhouz police took Hafiz Pasha into custody based on the family’s complaint.