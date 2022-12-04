Hyderabad: Fake baba who collected nude pictures, videos of women arrested

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly conned several women on the pretext of arranging huge money through his spiritual powers and collected their nude pictures and videos were caught by the Chandrayangutta police on Sunday.

The man, who is identified as Ghulam, was luring women by saying that he through his spiritual powers would help them get huge money and conned the women into removing their clothes. Using a mobile phone the man allegedly filmed the women nude. He was operating from a house located at Salala Road, Barkas in Chandrayangutta police station limits for the past some months.

On a complaint, the Chandrayangutta police raided the house and caught him. Mild tension prevailed for a while as locals gathered in huge numbers to attack the fake baba. The police took him in their protection and shifted the man to the police station in their police vehicle.

The police seized the mobile phone from his possession and sources said there are several nude videos and photos of women in the gadget. Senior officials of Hyderabad police have reached the spot to enquire into the case.

The black magic broker to the accused fake baba, Syed Hussain who is a lorry driver by occupation was also arrested.