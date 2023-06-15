Hyderabad: Fake cop dupes unemployed men with job offers; nabbed

Hyderabad: A woman posing as a police officer was apprehended by the commissioner’s Task Force on Thursday for peculating money on the pretext of providing jobs to the unemployed at the Nampally Criminal Court.

The accused Gudishela Ashwini, 24, hatched a plan to earn easy money under the guise of helping the victim Rakesh Nayak, a resident of Langer house, in obtaining a job.

While Rakesh was searching for a job, he came across Ashwini, who introduced herself as a police constable working in Gachibowli.

She offered him a job as an assistant to a senior advocate at the Nampally Court with a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 and collected Rs 30,000 from him.

According to the police, Ashwini is married and has two children. However, she had been living separately from her husband due to family issues.

Her husband, Rohit, is currently lodged in the Central jail, Chanchalguda, accused of two-wheeler thefts.

After his arrest, Ashwini had multiple relationships. However, when none of them worked out and she faced difficulties in running her family, she resorted to duping people.

Police seized a uniform, black belt, beret and P-Cap with a badge, nameplate, PC ID card, and shoulder badge of TSP from the possession of the accused.