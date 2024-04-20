Hyderabad: Fake doctor arrested for treating patients in Kalapathar

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old man, who posed as a “Hair Transplant Doctor” and was allegedly treating patients was taken into custody in Kalapathar, Hyderabad, on Saturday, April 20.

Police said that the accused was identified as Aslam Shafi Sayyed, who, along with his family, resided in the Bahadurpura area.

He was a receptionist at the Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center in Gachibowli. However, he put up a front as a hair transplant and skin doctor and did not have any authorised medical certificates, the police said.

Further, it was revealed that he had started the lipoma treatment for the patients without any skill or experience at his residence in the last couple of weeks.

Upon receiving the information, a team comprising police and health officials raided the fake doctor’s residence and arrested him.

Police seized Lipo Lab-01 Box (10 injections), Injection Packet-12, Cotton-01 Packet, Control D Alcohol-10 Packets, Saline Bottle -01, Strauss Pad -01, Syringes -02 Betadine 10 Ml -01, Salicylic Peel and Other Peels, Shower Cap, Scissor -01, Cell Phones -02, from the accused’s possession.

A case was registered on a charge of cheating, dishonesty, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.