Hyderabad: Fake drugs worth Rs 23 lakh busted in Uppal, Dilsukhnagar

During the raid, DCA officials found 51,000 tablets of antibiotic named Cefoxim-CV tablets.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd January 2024 9:12 pm IST
Officials of drugs control administration busted a fake antibiotics racket worth during a raid in Uppal and Dilsukhnagar on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Officials of drugs control administration (DCA) busted a fake antibiotics racket worth Rs 22.95 lakhs during a raid in Uppal and Dilsukhnagar here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, on December 30, DCA officials received a courier, Trackon Couriers Pvt. Ltd, of five cartons from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It was under the name of one Puvvada Lakshman, a habitual offender, who was recently accused in a spurious drug racket.

On Wednesday, a delivery boy named Suresh Kumar came to pick up the courier and proceeded to a godown named Sri Venkateswara Enterprises located in Dwarakapuram of Disukhnagar. Puvvada Lakshman along with his associates Pokala Ramesh and Garapalli Purnachander of Saidabad were arrested.

During the raid, the DCA officials found 51,000 tablets of antibiotic named Cefoxim-CV tablets (Cefpodoxime Proxetil & Potassium Clavulanate, Lactic Acid Bacillus tablets). The tablets were manufactured under the name ‘Meg Lifesciences, Khasara No. 47/5, Palli Gaon, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh’ which was later found to be a fake address.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

