The accused supplied the paste to several kirana shops under the brand names 'Roshan Ginger Garlic Paste' and 'Mass Diamond'.

Hyderabad: Fake ginger garlic racket worth Rs 2.80 lakh busted
Accused Mohammed Ahmed

Hyderabad: The Rajendernagar police busted a fake ginger-garlic paste racket or other materials worth Rs 2,80,000 here on Saturday. One person has been arrested.

The team raided 3.5 tonnes of spurious ginger garlic paste sold by the accused Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Charminar.

According to the police, Ahmed supplied the paste to several Kirana shops under the brand names ‘Roshan Ginger Garlic Paste’ and ‘Mass Diamond’. He also made synthetic food colour, gum powder, sodium benzoate, and rotten garlic peels.

The raid was conducted at the manufacturing unit in the Katedhan industrial area in South Hyderabad.

