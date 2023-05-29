Hyderabad: Fake IT officials rob 1.7 kg gold from jewelry melting unit

Hyderabad: A daring heist took place in the Pot Market area of Secunderabad when a group of individuals posing as income tax officials stormed into a jewelry and gold melting shop and made off with 1.7 kg of gold biscuits. The incident, resembling a scene from a movie, has sent shockwaves through the market, and four suspects have been apprehended by the police. Authorities are exploring all possible leads, including the involvement of individuals familiar with the shop.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, unfolding at Siddi Vinayak Gold Melting Shop, owned by businessman Revan Madhukar. Situated on the bustling fourth floor of Pot Market, a prominent gold and silver trading hub in Secunderabad, the shop fell victim to the audacious robbery. Around 11:30 am, five unidentified individuals disguised as income tax officials stormed into the establishment, brandishing fake identity cards. They proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the premises and employees.

During their fraudulent operation, the imposters confiscated 17 gold biscuits weighing a total of 1.7 kg and forcibly took possession of the employees’ mobile phones after extracting valuable information. Having immobilized the employees by locking them in a room, the fake officials swiftly executed their plan and made a hasty escape. The entire incident transpired within a span of five minutes, leaving the shop employees shocked and bewildered.

Upon discovering the robbery, the employees promptly informed the owner, who immediately notified the Monda Market police. Deputy Commissioner of Police North Zone, Chandana Deepti, promptly arrived at the crime scene to assess the situation and gather evidence. In their efforts to crack the case, the police have obtained CCTV footage from the surrounding area, which is expected to aid in identifying the culprits and shedding light on their modus operandi.