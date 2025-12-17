Hyderabad: Fake YouTube reporter arrested in extortion case, demanded Rs 35k

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested a self-proclaimed YouTube reporter on Wednesday, December 17, in an extortion case, where he demanded Rs 35,000 from an individual on the pretext of sorting their case at the police station.

A complaint was registered at the Shalibanda police station against Mohammed Bilal, who had allegedly posed as a YouTube reporter to the complainant. The accused lured the complainant by falsely promising to “manage” their case at the police station and assured them that they would not be arrested.

The complainant was involved in a counter case issued by their cousin, and the accused approached them under the pretence of helping them with it. Moreover, the accused Bilal had intimidated the complainant on multiple occasions, warning that failure to pay the amount would result in their arrest.

The constant threats had prompted the victim to file a complaint at the Shalibanda police station.

The authorities registered an extortion case and arrested the accused based on evidence.

There have been an increasing cases of local gangs impersonating TV news reporters and extorting money from innocents by promising help and justice. Previously, in August, five persons were arrested for extorting Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh in separate cases in SR Nagar, pretending to be reporters from S9 Channel.

Deputy commissioner of police, South Zone, Sri Kiran Khare, while confirming the case, urged citizens to remain vigilant amid a rise in cases where fraudsters, posing as reporters or media personnel, are engaging in illegal activities such as extortion and demanding bribes.

The DCP further appealed to the public to report such crimes immediately to ensure prompt action and protection for the informants.