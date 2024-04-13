Hyderabad: Falaknuma sub inspector caught napping; inquiry ordered

Hyderabad: In a major embarrassment for the Hyderabad city police, a sub-inspector from the Falaknuma police station was caught on camera napping inside his car while on night duty on Friday, April 12. An inquiry has been reportedly ordered by the commissioner into the episode.

Photos of the Falaknuma sub inspector in Hyderabad went viral on social media, leading to outrage among citizens. The Falaknuma police sub-inspector has been identified as P Ravi Kumar, who was on duty in the patrol car bearing registration number TS09PA5460.

Kumar was assigned patrolling-duty in the area on Friday night, according to reports. His photos from Falakuma were clicked by citizens, and circulated, especially on Whatsapp in Hyderabad.

Many in Hyderabad were unhappy that the Falaknuma sub-inspector was napping on duty especially at a vulnerable time in the night when like robberies crimes can take place.