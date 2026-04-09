As summer settles over Hyderabad, mangoes begin to rule every menu. Among the many seasonal treats, Aamras Puri is quickly becoming a favourite across the city. This simple yet indulgent dish combines chilled mango pulp with hot, fluffy pooris, creating a balance of sweetness and comfort. Once mostly associated with western India, it is now winning over Hyderabad’s food lovers through cafes and restaurants offering their own versions.

A Taste with History

Aamras comes from Maharashtra and Gujarat, where it has been enjoyed for centuries, especially during festivals like Gudi Padwa and Akshaya Tritiya. The word is derived from Sanskrit “aamra” meaning mango and “rasa” meaning juice. Traditionally, ripe mangoes such as Alphonso were softened by hand and squeezed into a thick pulp. It was served fresh, often with puri, turning it into a satisfying meal. Many families also add a little ghee to balance the heat of mangoes, following Ayurvedic practices.

Where to Eat Aamras Puri in Hyderabad

1. Kaaram Cafe – Minister Road, Secunderabad

A cosy cafe known for its homely feel, this spot serves a simple and comforting aamras puri. The mango pulp is mildly sweet and pairs well with freshly fried pooris.

Price: Rs.120-Rs.160

Portion: Single serving

Why try: Authentic, no-frills taste

2. Nannayya – Madhapur & Kavuri Hills

A popular choice among food lovers, Nannayya offers a richer and creamier version of aamras puri. The texture is smooth and slightly dessert-like.

Price: Rs.150-Rs.180

Portion: Generous

Why try: Premium and indulgent

3. Rajthali – Jubilee Hills & Himayatnagar

For a complete experience, Rajthali serves aamras as part of its unlimited thali. You can enjoy multiple refills along with traditional dishes.

Price: Rs 400-Rs.600

Portion: Unlimited

Why try: Festive Gujarati-style meal

4. Kaadhle Restaurant – Secunderabad

This restaurant offers a lighter version of aamras puri with balanced sweetness, ideal for those who prefer something not too rich.

Price: Rs.140-Rs.170

Portion: Moderate

Why try: Light and refreshing

5. The Rameshwaram Cafe – Madhapur

A trending café, it serves neatly presented aamras puri with a modern touch, attracting younger crowds.

Price: Rs.140-Rs.160

Portion: Good for one

Why try: Trendy and consistent

Make It at Home

Making aamras at home is easy. Take ripe mangoes, peel and blend the pulp until smooth. Add a little sugar if needed and adjust consistency with milk or water. A pinch of cardamom or saffron enhances the flavour. Chill and serve with hot pooris for a perfect summer meal.

A Sweet Summer Tradition

Aamras puri is more than just a dish; it captures the joy of mango season. With Hyderabad embracing this classic, there are now plenty of places to enjoy it. Whether you prefer a rich thali or a simple café plate, this seasonal delight promises happiness in every bite.