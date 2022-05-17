Hyderabad: Family of 2020 flood victim still awaits compensation

Hyderabad: Almost two years after his death, the family of Shaik Aamir (18) who reportedly drowned in the Musi River during flash floods of October 2020, await the compensation announced by the Telangana government.

According to the FIR filed at the Bahadurpura police station on October 18, Aamir, who worked as a painter, had gone to see the rising water level in the Musi river around 3.30 pm along with friends. The man then fell into the gushing waters. The gates of Himayat Sagar, about 10 kilometers upstream, were opened for the second time the previous night due to heavy rains.

After Aamir went missing, his family members searched for him along the course of the Musi River for a fortnight. All the police stations on the course of Musi River till Nalgonda district were contacted, yet there was no affirmative reply from anywhere.

“Hope of getting the body at least waned away with time,” said Khatija Begum, mother of Aamir told Siasat.com over a phone call.

His father Shaik Mehtab, a rickshaw puller, does not go for work now due to health issues. The family stays in a two room house near Al Tawakkal Kirana Store at Asadbabanagar in Kishanbagh. Every day is a struggle for the family. His four sisters had hoped that Aamir would be a strong support to them in their lives.

Ironically, the family could not get the Telangana government’s Rs. 5 lakh compensation as announced because the body of Aamir could not be traced. The family then contacted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who directed them to the district collector.

“We went to the district collector office several times, and the officials told us an enquiry will be done and that the compensation would be paid to us shortly. So far we have not received a penny from the government, and we don’t know when they will do an inquiry and release the amount,” said Khatija Begum.

The family survives on small earnings of Mehtab while Khatija Begum tries to supplement the family income by taking up odd jobs. “Age is a factor, so we are unable to do any tough work,” added the woman.