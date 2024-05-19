Hyderabad: Farm houses in demand as families seek summer getaways

Hyderabad: With summer holidays going on and families trying to find new avenues to beat the heat, farm houses around the city have are in full demand.

Families from Hyderabad, especially among Muslims, are apparently preferring to rent out farm houses over weeds that are now available on rent for anything between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 15,000 for 12 hours or 24 hours for a quick getaway. These have emerged as a better option to out of town vacations, even in terms of spending.

One of the biggest reasons for the families to prefer farm house is to getaway is privacy, and another thing that is preferred is greenery, especially for children to enjoy. Swimming pools that are available at farm houses in Hyderabad are also a big plus, as women can also enjoy the pleasant ambience available on city outskirts where there is no vehicular traffic or chaos as visible in the city areas.

Farm houses around Hyderabad have come up at Moinabad, Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Maheshwaram and Jalpally, which are at a distance of 20 to 40 kilometers away from the city centre.

Due to summer holidays that are ongoing for schools in Hyderabad and Telangana, most farm houses have been booked in advance by families. For nearly the next 15 days, all the farm houses are booked and people intending to avail it on rent are being given an option of the first week of June, said owners.

However, there are not many takers for the first week of June as schools and colleges in Hyderabad and Telangana open in the month of June and a lot of academic work is scheduled in the month.

Outings for families previously meant visiting public parks at Necklace Road, amusement parks at Gandipet, Adibatla, Hayathnagar and other places. Preferences now however seem to be shifting.