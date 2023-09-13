Hyderabad: Father-son duo held for rowdy sheeters murder

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th September 2023 10:20 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Police on Wednesday took two persons into custody in connection with the murder of Syed Naseer, a rowdy sheeter who was stabbed to death at Kanchanbagh the previous night.

Naseer, 22, was involved in murder case of Vishal Shinde, who was killed in 2020 near his house. He was allegedly stabbed by father-son duo Baba Shinde and Akash Shinde.

Police said the assailants repeatedly stabbed Naseer with sharp-edged weapons. The man tried to save himself by running away, but in vain. Akash and Baba chased him and continued to attack until Naseer collapsed on the road. The attackers later escaped from the spot.

G Shehkar Reddy SHO Kanchanbagh said the police suspect Naseer was killed to take revenge for the murder of Vishal following a small dispute involving Rs 5,000.

The attack was captured on the surveillance cameras installed in the locality. In the cameras two persons are seen attacking Naseer. The family members and local people shifted Naseer to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Further investigations in the case are going on.

