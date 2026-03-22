Hyderabad: Father, son held for stabbing woman over marriage

The man attacked her with a knife.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 11:50 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man and his father were arrested by the Miyapur police on Saturday, March 21, for stabbing a 25-year-old woman after she married another person.

The incident occurred on March 19. The accused were identified as 28-year-old Pandu and Lalu. According to the police, the victim, Nookaratnam, is a native of Kakinada. She was working as a housekeeping staff member in Hyderabad after the death of her first husband, with whom she had two children.

Pandu was working as a cook at the same workplace as Nookaratnam. However, the woman married Prasad on February 20, enraged over this, Pandu, along with Lalu and his friend, went to Nookaratnam’s house and allegedly forced her to come with them.

Subhan Haleem

When the woman refused, Pandu attacked her with a knife.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Miyapur police said, “The woman is currently under treatment at Gandhi Hospital, and the accused have been arrested for attempt to murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 11:50 am IST

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