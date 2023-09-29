Hyderabad: Female cops’ dance during Ganesh fest steals limelight

Whistles blew in the crowd as they were thrilled to watch the spirited moves of the city police personnel.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th September 2023 1:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: Femals cops dance during Ganesh fest steals limelight
Female cops dance during Ganesh fest steals limelight

Hyderabad: The Ganesh immersion festival in the city this year not just witnessed colourful, innovative pandals but also thrilling dance performances by police personnel among crowds on Thursday, September 23.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

While lakhs of devotees flocked Tank Bund for the Ganesh immersion, Hyderabad police were seen enjoying their time on duty.

Not just the male cops who gathered in masses and shook a leg but also two female police constables were seen dancing to the tunes of a DJ in the Chandrayangutta area during the Ganesh procession.

MS Education Academy

While it is a common sight to see the devotees dance enthusiastically during Ganesh Chaturthi, a glimpse of police joining them amused the onlookers.

Also Read
Watch: Hyderabad cops shake a leg at Tank Bund, video goes viral

Whistles blew in the crowd as they were thrilled to watch the spirited moves of the city police personnel.

Cops dance at Tank Bund

A police officer’s dance to DJ beats at Tank Bund caught the attention of everyone, and the videos of the scene went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh procession in Hyderabad continued on Friday as only 40 percent of the idols were immersed until Thursday night. It is likely to conclude this afternoon.

So far, no untoward incidents have been reported during the procession. More than 40,000 policemen were deployed in the city for the immersion, including the main procession, which passed through the communally sensitive old city.

Elaborate security arrangements were made especially in the Old City, as the Ganesh procession coincided with Milad-un-Nabi.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th September 2023 1:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button