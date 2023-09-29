Hyderabad: Female cops’ dance during Ganesh fest steals limelight

Hyderabad: The Ganesh immersion festival in the city this year not just witnessed colourful, innovative pandals but also thrilling dance performances by police personnel among crowds on Thursday, September 23.

While lakhs of devotees flocked Tank Bund for the Ganesh immersion, Hyderabad police were seen enjoying their time on duty.

Not just the male cops who gathered in masses and shook a leg but also two female police constables were seen dancing to the tunes of a DJ in the Chandrayangutta area during the Ganesh procession.

While it is a common sight to see the devotees dance enthusiastically during Ganesh Chaturthi, a glimpse of police joining them amused the onlookers.

Whistles blew in the crowd as they were thrilled to watch the spirited moves of the city police personnel.

Cops dance at Tank Bund

A police officer’s dance to DJ beats at Tank Bund caught the attention of everyone, and the videos of the scene went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh procession in Hyderabad continued on Friday as only 40 percent of the idols were immersed until Thursday night. It is likely to conclude this afternoon.

So far, no untoward incidents have been reported during the procession. More than 40,000 policemen were deployed in the city for the immersion, including the main procession, which passed through the communally sensitive old city.

Elaborate security arrangements were made especially in the Old City, as the Ganesh procession coincided with Milad-un-Nabi.