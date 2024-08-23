Hyderabad: Fever, Gandhi hospitals set isolation wards for Monkeypox cases

Hyderabad: Fever Hospital has established a special isolation ward to prepare for potential Monkeypox cases, while Gandhi Hospital has identified a separate ward for isolation and is working to ensure the availability of necessary medicines following the directives of Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

Dr. Jayalakshmi, Resident Medical Officer of Government Fever Hospital, explained that although no suspected cases of Monkeypox have been reported yet, they have proactively set up the isolation ward to handle any potential cases. “Most fever cases are recorded at Fever Hospital, so we’ve arranged a special ward as a preventive measure,” she stated. “Instead of panicking, we’re ready to attend to any positive cases with the necessary precautions in place.”

Dr. Raj Kumari, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, confirmed that they have also prepared a dedicated isolation ward for Monkeypox. “We are currently working to make all the required facilities available at Gandhi Hospital as well,” she said.

The proactive measures reflect the state’s commitment to preventing the spread of Monkeypox and ensuring the readiness of healthcare facilities to handle any cases that may arise.